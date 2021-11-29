Only a few days remain in Toys for Tots toy drive, donations needed
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is less than a week left in this year’s Toys for Tots drive, and the truck outside the WITN studio still has lots of space to fill.
Anyone wishing to donate can bring a new, unwrapped toy for children 18 years old and younger. Simply drop the donation off in one of the bins by the Two Men and a Truck vehicle parked outside the Arlington Boulevard studio.
Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Dec. 2.
|Anyone wishing to contribute monetary donations can do so by mailing checks or money orders to:
|Churches Outreach Network
P.O. Box 31045
Greenville, NC 27833
Toys for Tots is sponsored by Two Men and a Truck, C&C Stoneworks, and Carolina Therapy Connection.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.