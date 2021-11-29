Wilson County trooper awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County trooper was awarded Monday with the Congressional Badge of Bravery by North Carolina leaders for his heroism during what should have been a routine traffic stop in early 2019.

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. G.K. Butterfield and U.S. Attorney Michael Easley Jr. gave Daniel Harrell the honor at the Wilson Community College campus in Wilson.

“This is a testament to the fact that we have somebody that was willing to put themself in harm’s way to protect the community. We need to recognize that across the nation, but particularly here in North Carolina.”

On Jan. 19th, 2019, Harrell pulled a car over for improperly towing another vehicle. When Harrell asked for the license of the driver, 36-year-old John Jones, Jones drove off.

After a short chase, Jones stopped and shot Harrell in the face and neck.

Harrell still gave important information to the Raleigh Communications Center and continued his chase of Jones’ car after he sped off again.

Jones eventually crashed into Harrell’s car head-on, but Harrell and other officers were eventually able to arrest Jones and two other men with him after an hours-long manhunt.

Jones was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault on a law enforcement officer, and the other two men, 40-year-old William Boswell and 25-year-old Bryan Mullins, were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Harrell was later released from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

“Anytime we get an opportunity to see our troopers across the state honored like Trooper Harrell is honored today for the courageous acts that he took back in January 2019, it’s a good day for the Highway Patrol. We’re very proud of him.”

Troopers say Harrell is a humble officer who avoids the spotlight.

Harrell shared the award with his family and preferred not to talk about his accomplishments.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.