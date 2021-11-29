Missing Miami teenager possibly in North Carolina found safe

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL (WRAL) - A missing Miami teenager that could possibly be in North Carolina was found safe on Sunday.

The North Miami Beach Police Department did not say where 15-year-old Jeimy Henrriquez was located.

Previously, police said Henrriquez was playing a video game and started chatting with an unknown person who then picked her up from her home on Saturday morning.

Henrriquez called her mother on Saturday night crying, police said. Henrriquez told her mother she was far away and hadn’t eaten.

The phone call was traced back to North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.