Man, woman arrested for Onslow County vehicle thefts

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman were arrested in Onslow County after several reports of vehicle thefts in November.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Wesley Willaford and 28-year-old Cynthia Miller were arrested last Tuesday and charged with the following:

Wesley Willaford, of Maple Hill:

Three felony counts larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony possession of stolen goods

Two counts felony breaking and entering

Felony conspiracy

Felony probation violation

Misdemeanor larceny

Failure to appear

Cynthia Miller, of Burgaw:

Felony larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony possession of stolen goods

Miller was also arrested on outstanding warrants from another county of two counts of probation violation and three counts of felony identity theft.

Deputies say during the span of Nov. 8-17, they received reports of break-ins and motor vehicle thefts in the southwest and Richland areas. Video surveillance footage led them to Willaford as a possible suspect.

Last Tuesday, deputies found Willaford and Miller using one of the stolen vehicles. They were arrested.

Willaford is jailed under a $51,000 secured bond. Miller is on a $26,100 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.