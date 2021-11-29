Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly start to the week; 70s coming late week

Sunny weather will be the norm over the next several days
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The upcoming week will bring plenty of sunshine with climbing temps through the week. Daily highs will lift from the upper 40s Monday into the 70s by Friday. The sunny weather will hold through the weekend before our next rain chance arrives on Monday.

The moderate drought over the area is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon.

Monday

Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 50°. NW 10-20. Overnight low: 28°.

Tuesday

Staying sunny and milder. High 58°. SW 10-15. Overnight low: 35°.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High 63°. SW 5-10. Overnight low: 43°.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Elizabeth Melvin
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Greene County woman
ECU going to Military Bowl.
ECU football officially heading to Military Bowl
Police identify New Bern murder victim
Jeimy Henrriquez
Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park

Latest News

Jeimy Henrriquez
Missing Miami teenager possibly in North Carolina found safe
NCEL 11-28-21
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cool down expected Monday
Jeimy Henrriquez
Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina