Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly start to the week; 70s coming late week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The upcoming week will bring plenty of sunshine with climbing temps through the week. Daily highs will lift from the upper 40s Monday into the 70s by Friday. The sunny weather will hold through the weekend before our next rain chance arrives on Monday.

The moderate drought over the area is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon.

Monday

Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 50°. NW 10-20. Overnight low: 28°.

Tuesday

Staying sunny and milder. High 58°. SW 10-15. Overnight low: 35°.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High 63°. SW 5-10. Overnight low: 43°.

