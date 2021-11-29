Advertisement

Greenville couple charged after June fentanyl death

James Beale / Sara Harrell
James Beale / Sara Harrell(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman have been charged after a fentanyl drug overdose death in June.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old James Beale and his girlfriend 26-year-old Sara Harrell were both arrested Monday and charged with felony death by distribution.

Deputies say they responded to a reported drug overdose on Cherrywood Drive just outside of Greenville on June 3rd, 2021 and found 27-year-old Nathan Crider dead. They say Crider’s blood toxicology results showed a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system.

Detectives found during their investigation that Beale and Harrell, both of Greenville, sold Crider the controlled substance.

Beale and Harrell are jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond each.

