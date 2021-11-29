Goldsboro police investigate shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Goldsboro police responded to a shooting on Isler Street Sunday. Officers say Quinton Atkinson, 35, of Pikeville was shot. He was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center for further treatment.

Atkinson is expected to be released from the hospital at any time.

Police are still looking for the shooter. If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.