Advertisement

Goldsboro police investigate shooting

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Goldsboro police responded to a shooting on Isler Street Sunday. Officers say Quinton Atkinson, 35, of Pikeville was shot. He was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center for further treatment.

Atkinson is expected to be released from the hospital at any time.

Police are still looking for the shooter. If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Elizabeth Melvin
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Greene County woman
ECU going to Military Bowl.
ECU football officially heading to Military Bowl
Police identify New Bern murder victim
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park
Jeimy Henrriquez
Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina

Latest News

Jeimy Henrriquez
Missing Miami teenager possibly in North Carolina found safe
NCEL 11-28-21
Jeimy Henrriquez
Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina
USGS reports 7th minor earthquake in days near Winston-Salem