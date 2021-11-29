Former member announces run for Greenville city council
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A community advocate and former city council member has announced she will file to run for council again.
Marion Blackburn made the announcement Monday morning, and plans to file for election on Dec. 6.
Blackburn advocates for smart planning, new economic development, downtown growth, parks, greenways, and animal protection, according to a press release.
Blackburn previously served on the council from 2009 to 2015. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina, and her Master of Public Administration from East Carolina University.
City Council elections are set to take place Mar. 8.
