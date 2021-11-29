Former member announces run for Greenville city council

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A community advocate and former city council member has announced she will file to run for council again.

Marion Blackburn made the announcement Monday morning, and plans to file for election on Dec. 6.

Blackburn advocates for smart planning, new economic development, downtown growth, parks, greenways, and animal protection, according to a press release.

“Greenville needs new leadership. We need leaders who understand the importance of visionary planning and informed decision making. We need leadership who’ll protect our parks and open spaces.”

Blackburn previously served on the council from 2009 to 2015. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina, and her Master of Public Administration from East Carolina University.

“As Greenville looks ahead, we’ve got to support the exciting new projects in progress. These include the Emerald Loop Arts Project, the African American Cultural Trail, and all the planned growth in our center city. We have to nurture our downtown businesses. A healthy business climate there will bring other successes. We welcome the Ficklen, the Hilton, and other exciting projects to our Uptown District.”

City Council elections are set to take place Mar. 8.

