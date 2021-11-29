Advertisement

Fishing trawler runs aground near Frisco

The Jonathan Ryan is stuck in the surf about a mile south of the Frisco Campground.
The Jonathan Ryan is stuck in the surf about a mile south of the Frisco Campground.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fishing trawler has run aground on the Outer Banks.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the Jonathan Ryan is stuck in the surf about a mile south of the Frisco Campground.

The trawler is 65 feet long and weighs some 113 tons.

The National Seashore says it is working with the Coast Guard and the trawler’s captain to figure out the next steps in removing it before the ship reaches the beach.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Elizabeth Melvin
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Greene County woman
ECU going to Military Bowl.
ECU football officially heading to Military Bowl
Police identify New Bern murder victim
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park
Jeimy Henrriquez
Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina

Latest News

WITN Toys for Tots
Only a few days remain in Toys for Tots toy drive, donations needed
File - Marion Blackburn was recognized for her service on the Greenville city council on Nov....
Former member announces run for Greenville city council
Crime tape generic
Goldsboro police investigate shooting
Jeimy Henrriquez
Missing Miami teenager possibly in North Carolina found safe