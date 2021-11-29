Fishing trawler runs aground near Frisco

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fishing trawler has run aground on the Outer Banks.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says the Jonathan Ryan is stuck in the surf about a mile south of the Frisco Campground.

The trawler is 65 feet long and weighs some 113 tons.

The National Seashore says it is working with the Coast Guard and the trawler’s captain to figure out the next steps in removing it before the ship reaches the beach.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.