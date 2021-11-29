Energy assistance program helps Pitt County residents

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A program for Pitt County residents may help them manage their power or deal with lofty bills.

Many people have noticed that power and utility bills have gone up. In Pitt County, a program called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program launches Dec. 1st and provides a one-time vendor payment for eligible families in need of assistance.

Households with a person age 60 or older or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the NCDHHS Division of Aging and Adult Services can apply on Dec. 1st.

Other applicants can apply beginning on Jan. 3rd 2022.

Applications can be made here or by phone or paper application picked up at the Pitt County Human Services Center.

“We are hoping that it helps people who are struggling with their expenses in particular with the rise in cost of energy and fuel.”

A low-income household water assistance program is also taking applications starting Dec. 1st. Eligibility is based on household income.

There are three groups that can submit. Group 1, households who had water services disconnected; group 2, households that may have water services cut off soon; group 3, customers who may need help with their bill. Groups 1 and 2 will be given first priority.

