ECU students selling glass ornaments, hosting musical events in Holiday spirit

ECU ornament sale
ECU ornament sale(ecu.edu)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University students are bringing holiday cheer to Eastern Carolina this week with a glass ornament sale and various musical events.

The handblown glass holiday sale will take place at the College of Fine Arts and Communication office at the Proctor-Yongue House on Fifth Street (across from Jenkins Fine Arts Center) in Greenville.

The school says supporters of the college (friends of the art and design school, music school, etc.) will have the opportunity to shop first on Thursday from 4-8 p.m., and the public sale will be on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The glass being sold is made at ECU’s GlasStation in Farmville and features ornaments, flowers, vases, cups, bowls, and sculptures. All proceeds will support the GlasStation facility and programs.

ECU says along with the December Uptown First Friday, the CFAC is having an Art Jam with TubaChristmas from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the Proctor-Yongue House.

The ECU Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Concert Choir will also present the musical event Sounds of the Season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville.

The school stresses that face coverings are required, but the event is free and open to the public. More information can be found by calling here: 252-328-6851.

