DO YOU KNOW ME? Police say man stole from adult novelty store

Person of interest wanted in Jacksonville felony larceny case
Person of interest wanted in Jacksonville felony larceny case(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a case of larceny from an adult novelty store.

Jacksonville police say the felony larceny took place in Priscilla McCall’s at 113A Western Blvd. on Nov. 17th.

The man in question is described as in his early to mid-twenties with a dark beard. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a grey/black color baseball hat, a red long sleeve shirt, grey color jeans, and white tennis shoes at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call JPD Detective Jillian Wenderoth at 910-938-5034 or jwenderoth@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

