Capitals power play past Hurricanes on Sunday

Capitals 4, Hurricanes 2
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored on a power play with 2:55 remaining, and the Washington Capitals recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Sunday.

Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas scored 59 seconds apart in the second period for the Capitals, who’ve won nine of their last 11 games (9-1-1). John Carlson added an empty-netter after posting two assists earlier.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nino Niederreiter scored in the third period for the Hurricanes. Niederreiter’s goal, his first since Oct. 28, tied the game at 2-2 with 6:28 remaining.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for Washington, while Carolina’s Frederik Andersen made 21 saves.

Hurricanes next play at Dallas on Tuesday.

