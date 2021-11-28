Wake Forest tops Boston College to clinch spot in ACC Championship game

BOSTON (AP) — Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson had no complaints about sharing the screen on his postgame video call.

“Say hello to our new friend,” he said, holding up the ACC’s Atlantic Division trophy after the No. 21 Demon Deacons beat Boston College 41-10 to advance to the conference title game.

“We knew what was at stake. It was as big of a game as we’ve coached and played in,” Clawson said. “We knew what we had to do.”

Sam Hartman threw for three touchdowns and ran for another on Saturday as the Demon Deacons earned the right to play Pittsburgh next weekend for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

