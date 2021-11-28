Advertisement

USGS reports 7th minor earthquake in days near Winston-Salem

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey has reported another minor earthquake that took place near Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Saturday’s quake was the seventh seismic event to occur in Forsyth and Surry counties in the past six days.

The National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colorado, reported that no injuries or structural damage has resulted from any of the seven earthquakes.

Saturday’s 1.9 magnitude occurred shortly before 8 a.m. about 3.1 miles southwest of Winston-Salem.

USGS said that the other minor earthquakes occurred last Wednesday and last Sunday near Winston-Salem and near Mount Airy.

