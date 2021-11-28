Silver Alert issued for Greene County woman

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old that was last seen in Snow Hill.

A Silver Alert was issued for Summer Elizabeth Melvin, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Melvin was last seen walking in the direction of Food Lion in Snow Hill, off Kingold Blvd and was wearing a blue crewneck sweatshirt, gray pajama pants and unk shoes.

Anyone with information about Summer Elizabeth Melvin should call Major Hatch at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.