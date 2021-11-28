Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Greene County woman

Summer Elizabeth Melvin
Summer Elizabeth Melvin(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old that was last seen in Snow Hill.

A Silver Alert was issued for Summer Elizabeth Melvin, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Melvin was last seen walking in the direction of Food Lion in Snow Hill, off Kingold Blvd and was wearing a blue crewneck sweatshirt, gray pajama pants and unk shoes.

Anyone with information about Summer Elizabeth Melvin should call Major Hatch at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Parker | Raylon Parker
Two arrested in Thanksgiving night murder
The crash happened Wednesday night outside of Grimesland.
Man charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle after deadly Pitt Co. crash
ECU going to Military Bowl.
ECU football officially heading to the Military Bowl
The Village Market in Winterville
Winterville business tackles supply chain issues
The Streets of Southpoint was crowded with Black Friday shoppers when at least one person was...
Durham mall closed after three people shot including 10-year-old

Latest News

Small Business Saturday in Greenville
Small Business Saturday in Greenville
Uptown Greenville.
Small Business Saturday in Greenville
Fire destroys guitars at house of Avett Brothers’ father
Power restored after crash causes outage in New Bern