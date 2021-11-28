Advertisement

Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina

Jeimy Henrriquez
Jeimy Henrriquez(North Miami Beach PD)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old South Florida girl may have been kidnapped and taken to North Carolina by someone she met in an online video game.

North Miami Beach police said in a tweet posted early Sunday that Jeimy Henrriquez left her home on Saturday morning with someone she met while playing Fire Max.

Authorities said they don’t know the name of the person who picked up the girl. She had her book bag and cellphone with her.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, she call her mother, weeping that she was hungry and was far from home. She then hung up. Detectives pinged the phone in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Parker | Raylon Parker
Two arrested in Thanksgiving night murder
The crash happened Wednesday night outside of Grimesland.
Man charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle after deadly Pitt Co. crash
ECU going to Military Bowl.
ECU football officially heading to the Military Bowl
Summer Elizabeth Melvin
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Greene County woman
Police identify New Bern murder victim

Latest News

USGS reports 7th minor earthquake in days near Winston-Salem
Statewide database on police use of force won’t be public
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park
Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’