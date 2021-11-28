Advertisement

NCEL 11-27-21

NCEL 11-27-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Parker | Raylon Parker
Two arrested in Thanksgiving night murder
The crash happened Wednesday night outside of Grimesland.
Man charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle after deadly Pitt Co. crash
ECU going to Military Bowl.
ECU football officially heading to the Military Bowl
The Village Market in Winterville
Winterville business tackles supply chain issues
The Streets of Southpoint was crowded with Black Friday shoppers when at least one person was...
Durham mall closed after three people shot including 10-year-old

Latest News

Summer Elizabeth Melvin
Silver Alert issued for Greene County woman
NCEL 10-27-21
NCEL 10-27-21
Powerball 11-27-21
Small Business Saturday in Greenville
Small Business Saturday in Greenville