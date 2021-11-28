More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a large fire in the woods on Pilot Mountain State Park.

Firefighters were on the scene and in the process of gaining access to the fire at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Images and video from Facebook show part of the mountain engulfed in flames. The FD asked to not call 911 and report the incident any further at this time.

The park was closed Sunday as the fire grew to more than 180 acres. The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation said the park could be closed the rest of the week as the wildfire burns.

Residents and visitors are asked not to fly any drones around the area as they could get in the way of aircrafts being used to fight the fire.

Pilot Mountain State Park is closed today, Nov. 28, and likely all week due a wildfire burning within the park. It has burned nearly 180 acres so far. Please stay away from the area. Do not use drones over the park to photograph- they could interfere with fire fighting aircraft. — NC State Parks (@NCparks) November 28, 2021

This situation is still developing.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.