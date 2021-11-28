Advertisement

More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park

Pilot Knob Fire(Tina Lilly Marshall)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - The Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a large fire in the woods on Pilot Mountain State Park.

Firefighters were on the scene and in the process of gaining access to the fire at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Images and video from Facebook show part of the mountain engulfed in flames. The FD asked to not call 911 and report the incident any further at this time.

The park was closed Sunday as the fire grew to more than 180 acres. The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation said the park could be closed the rest of the week as the wildfire burns.

Residents and visitors are asked not to fly any drones around the area as they could get in the way of aircrafts being used to fight the fire.

This situation is still developing.

