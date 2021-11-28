Hornets fall to Rockets in overtime

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood scored a career-high 33 points and had 16 rebounds to help the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 146-143 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Rockets have won two straight after a 15-game losing streak.

“It feels great to get a win,” Wood said. “We went a month without winning a game. We haven’t seen that winning energy in the locker room so it’s good to see it. Now we have that winning momentum, and we need to just carry it over.”

Charlotte’s P.J. Washington forced overtime with a putback dunk off a missed 3 from LaMelo Ball, tying it at 135 with 4.4 seconds remaining.

In overtime, Kelly Oubre Jr. missed a 3 with 3 seconds remaining that would have given Charlotte the lead.

The Rockets entered the fourth with a 110-99 lead and led by as much as 17 in the game, but Charlotte tied it at 124 with 3:38 remaining and briefly took the lead a few plays later.

Charlotte entered Saturday having won three straight and eight of its last nine games.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 31 points, Oubre had 23, Miles Bridges 22, Gordon Hayward 21 and Ball 19.

For Houston, Kevin Porter Jr. had 23, Eric Gordon 22, Garrison Mathews 20 and Jae’Sean Tate added 16.

Hornets next play on Monday at Chicago.

