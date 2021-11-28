Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Weekend starts chilly despite sunny skies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will increase over the East this weekend, keeping skies sunny and clear from start to finish. Temperatures will stay cool today, only reaching the low 50s (about ten degrees below average) during the afternoon. The area of high pressure will slide to our east, leading to a shift in winds and a bump in temperatures Sunday. Tomorrow Skies will be clear overnight with diminishing winds. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s as winds go calm before sunrise.

Saturday will see another blue sky with highs within a couple of degrees of 50 and a light northwest breeze. Sunday will be a little milder with temperatures coming up to near 60 by mid afternoon. Below if our First Alert Weekend Forecast.

Monday will remain dry, but turn a little cooler and breezes freshen up from the northwest. Mild air returns later next week.

Saturday

Sunny and cool. High 51. NW 5-10

Sunday

Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High 60. WSW 5-10

Monday

Mostly sunny and a little cooler. High 53. NW-10.

