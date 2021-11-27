Advertisement

Police: Man shot at NC mall remains in critical condition

(NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say that a man remains in critical condition following a shooting at a shopping mall that was packed with shoppers.

Durham mall closed after three people shot including 10-year-old

Durham police said Saturday that investigators continue to investigate Friday’s shooting at The Streets at Southpoint.

A 10-year-old child and another man were also shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred during an apparent fight between two groups.

A bystander described “mass hysteria” on one of the busiest shopping days of the year as shoppers ducked into stores for cover or ran for the exits.

Police said that no charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, the mall was scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

