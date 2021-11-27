Advertisement

Police identify New Bern murder victim

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Nov. 27, 2021
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police released the name of a man who was shot and killed on Friday in New Bern.

Darrell Mims, Jr., 25, was shot in the 1000 block of Pavie Avenue Friday afternoon.

New Bern Police investigating shooting

Police said Mims was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Carolina East Medical Center, where he later died. Next of kin have been notified.

New Bern Police is investigating this case as a homicide and ask anyone with information to call police.

