New Bern Police investigating shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police are investigating a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Officers came to the 1000 block of Pavie Ave. in New Bern at 2:39 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.

New Bern Police have not released more information on the victim’s condition but said the investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-633-2020.

