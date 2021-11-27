Advertisement

NCEL 11-26-21

NCEL 11-26-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Wednesday night outside of Grimesland.
Man charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle after deadly Pitt Co. crash
Kenneth Parker | Raylon Parker
Two arrested in Thanksgiving night murder
A fire broke out at a home in Newport on Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving fire destroys Carteret County home
The Streets of Southpoint was crowded with Black Friday shoppers when at least one person was...
Durham mall closed after three people shot including 10-year-old
Officers found a mayo jar and Gatorade bottles filled with prison contraband.
DPS: Inmates “holiday horn of plenty came up empty”

Latest News

Undefeated and 4th ranked Cincinnati stops ECU’s winning streak at 4 games
Undefeated and 4th ranked Cincinnati stops ECU’s winning streak at 4 games
NCEL Drawing for 11-26-2021
Mega Millions for 11-26-2021
New Bern Police investigating shooting