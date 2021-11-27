Advertisement

NC State comes back to top rival UNC with pair of late touchdowns

#20 NC State 34, UNC 30
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Too often for No. 24 N.C. State, rival North Carolina has proven to be the thorn in its side, crashing the party in otherwise successful seasons or, more recently, outright embarrassing the Wolfpack in blowouts.

Friday night was shaping up to be more of the same, with North Carolina up 30-21 late and playing spoiler as N.C. State looked to keep hopes of an ACC Atlantic Division title alive. Two touchdowns in 26 seconds kept those hopes alive a little longer.

Devin Leary threw those two touchdown passes in that short span, with North Carolina State recovering an onside kick in between, to stun North Carolina 34-30.

Leary found Emeka Emezie on a busted coverage for a 64-yard touchdown strike with 1:33 left. The Wolfpack recovered the onside kick, then Leary threw a 24-yard sideline pass to Emezie with 1:09 remaining.

“What a football game,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “What a game. That’s why you play until the last second’s off the clock.”

N.C. State (9-3, 6-2) beat North Carolina (6-6, 3-5) for the first time since 2018 to remain in contention for a trip to the conference championship game. It also officially eliminated six-time reigning league champion Clemson from the Atlantic Division race.

The Wolfpack would reach the title game if No. 21 Wake Forest loses at Boston College on Saturday, creating a three-way tie atop the division that would favor N.C. State by virtue of its division record and head-to-head win over Clemson.

Leary finished with 247 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Sam Howell had three total touchdowns for North Carolina, and running back British Brooks ran for 124 yards for North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Wednesday night outside of Grimesland.
Man charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle after deadly Pitt Co. crash
Kenneth Parker | Raylon Parker
Two arrested in Thanksgiving night murder
A fire broke out at a home in Newport on Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving fire destroys Carteret County home
The Streets of Southpoint was crowded with Black Friday shoppers when at least one person was...
Durham mall closed after three people shot including 10-year-old
Officers found a mayo jar and Gatorade bottles filled with prison contraband.
DPS: Inmates “holiday horn of plenty came up empty”

Latest News

#5 Duke men’s basketball beat #1 Gonzaga late Friday night
(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Hornets win over Timberwolves at home Friday
(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Canes close out road trip with win over Flyers Friday
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE STATE PLAYOFFS 4TH ROUND.
WITN End Zone Fall 2021, State Playoffs 4th Round