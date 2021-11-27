Advertisement

Hornets win over Timberwolves at home Friday

Charlotte 133, Minnesota 115
(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping the surging Charlotte Hornets snap the Minnesota Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak with a 133-115 victory Friday night.

Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward each had 18 points, and LaMelo Ball had 10 points and 13 assists. The Hornets have won eight of their last nine games.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points for Minnesota, and D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added 18 points.

The Hornets are back in action Saturday night at Houston. It’s the start of a 4-game road trip.

