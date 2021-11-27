Fire destroys guitars at house of Avett Brothers’ father

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - A fire has destroyed 60 guitars and up to 100 paintings at the North Carolina home of Jim Avett, the father of Scott and Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers band.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the fire occurred Friday in the city of Concord.

Jim Avett posted on Facebook that the fire started from a golf cart and that half the house is beyond repair.

The Avett Brothers are a three-time Grammy Award nominee. The band is based in North Carolina and has a national following.

Jim Avett said on Facebook that the blaze is “not a knockout punch” and that they have “the strength, attitude, faith and abilities to move forward.”

