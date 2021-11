EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -The town of Emerald Isle is set to have their Christmas parade Saturday.

Starting at 2 p.m. the parade will be held along NC 58 through the middle of town.

The town says cash prizes will be given to the best decorated floats.

There will also be a first and second place for commercial and non-commercial entries.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.