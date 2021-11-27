ECU football officially heading to the Military Bowl

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football will officially head to the Military Bowl on December 27th at Annapolis, Maryland.

The Pirates first Bowl game since January 2015 at the end of the 2014 season. The bowl game benefits the USO and will be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 27th at 2:30 PM.

This will be the second time the Pirates play in the Military Bowl. They lost to Maryland the last time 51-20 in 2010. Over 38 thousand fans were in attendance that day.

From ECU: “ 2021 Military Bowl Ticket Guidelines All ECU fans should order their 2021 Military Bowl tickets through the ECU Athletic Ticket Office beginning today at ECUPirates.com. ECU fans are encouraged to order their Bowl tickets by phone or via ECUPirates.com. The ECU Athletics Ticket Office can be reached at (252) 328-4500. Fans can also reach out to the Pirate Club for more information at (252) 737-4540.”

From ECU about the cause of the game: “The Military Bowl Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates premier events in the National Capital Region to benefit our nation’s service members. Originally formed to create the region’s first-ever college football postseason bowl game, the Foundation now not only runs the Military Bowl presented by Peraton but additionally operates the DC Touchdown Club and Patriot Point, a retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The Foundation hosts engaging events throughout the year to raise money and awareness for military service members, directly impacting those who give so much of themselves for the country.”

