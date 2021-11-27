Advertisement

Car accident causes New Bern power outage

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Some New Bern residents experienced a power outage this morning after a car hit a pole.

According to The City of New Bern Department of Public Utilities Facebook post, power has been restored along S. Glenburnie Road. to E. Front Street.

New Bern police say the car ran off the road, hit a pole and caught on fire.

The social media post said crews worked through the morning to replace the pole and damaged equipment. A new pole has been set, and as of 9:01 a.m. power was restored.

Customers are encouraged to call (252) 636-4070 to report a power outage.

