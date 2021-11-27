Advertisement

Canes close out road trip with win over Flyers Friday

Carolina home Sunday after six-game road trip
(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Sebastian Aho scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday.

Jesper Fast, Steven Lorentz and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes.

The Carolina Hurricanes completed a six-game trip by winning four of six.

A scuffle between the players broke out in the second period. The incident flipped over the net of Carolina Hurricanes’ goaltender Antti Raanta.

Ivan Provorov, Joel Farabee and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Philadelphia.

After Friday’s loss, the Flyers have now lost five in a row. The Hurricanes took control by outscoring Philadelphia 4-1 in the second period.

