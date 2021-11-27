Advertisement

Annual Small Business Saturday returns in Greenville

(WFIE)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:57 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Black Friday sales may be over but local businesses are still thriving.

Small Business Saturday is returning for their annual day after Thanksgiving event where purchases can benefit and celebrate small retailers within the community.

There will be a Emerald Express trolley in Greenville that runs from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. throughout the Uptown District. Uptown Greenville is also hosting a gift card blitz for Emerald Express riders.

Small Business Saturday holds a big impact to local businesses in Greenville and helps them prosper.

