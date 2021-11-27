Advertisement

Aeroshell Aerobatic Show returns for 2nd year in a row in New Bern

Air show returns on November 27th at the Union Park in New Bern.
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
For the second year in a row, Wendy and Buddy Stallings are partnering to bring the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team back to New Bern.

The air show starts at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday at Union Point Park on 210 E Front St. in New Bern.

The team plans to showcase their talent during the night show using aircraft lights and creative smoke.

The show is expected to last about 40 minutes and is free to the public.

