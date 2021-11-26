Advertisement

Thanksgiving fire destroys Carteret County home

A fire broke out at a home in Newport on Thanksgiving Day.
A fire broke out at a home in Newport on Thanksgiving Day.(Morehead City Fire-EMS)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving Day turned tragic at a home in the east.

Morehead City Fire and EMS say a home on Utopia and Stargazer Lane in Newport caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say 80%of the two-story home was in flames when they got there and it took about two hours to get the fire under control.

Morehead City Fire and EMS was dispatched this afternoon at 4:31 to a fire at Utopia and Stargazer Lane. When fire crews...

Posted by Morehead City Fire-EMS on Thursday, November 25, 2021

One man was treated on the scene. There are no further details on his condition.

Crews will be back out at the home Friday morning to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved a car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Mobley’s Bridge Road and...
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Pitt County
Kansas City Chiefs WR Cornell Powell returns home to distribute food for Thanksgiving.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver returns home to Greenville to distribute food for Thanksgiving
Nicholas Snear charged with murder in death of infant
Jacksonville father charged with murder in death of infant child
Officers found a mayo jar and Gatorade bottles filled with prison contraband.
DPS: Inmates “holiday horn of plenty came up empty”
Luby Kilpatrick
Lenoir Co. man convicted for killing wife, brother-in-law getting paroled

Latest News

NCEL 11-25-21
Remembering Qwa'jay Sutton
Friends and family hold balloon release to remember Qwa’Jay Briscoe
A candlelight vigil was held Thanksgiving night for Qwa’Jay Briscoe, 8, who died in a fire.
Friends and family hold balloon release to remember Qwa’Jay Briscoe
ECU avoiding the hype for Cincinnati game, set to celebrate seniors who steered the ship back...
ECU avoiding the hype for Cincinnati game, set to celebrate seniors who steered the ship back to Pirate football