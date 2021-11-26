Thanksgiving fire destroys Carteret County home

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving Day turned tragic at a home in the east.

Morehead City Fire and EMS say a home on Utopia and Stargazer Lane in Newport caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say 80%of the two-story home was in flames when they got there and it took about two hours to get the fire under control.

Morehead City Fire and EMS was dispatched this afternoon at 4:31 to a fire at Utopia and Stargazer Lane. When fire crews... Posted by Morehead City Fire-EMS on Thursday, November 25, 2021

One man was treated on the scene. There are no further details on his condition.

Crews will be back out at the home Friday morning to investigate.

