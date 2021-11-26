Advertisement

Thanksgiving 2021 different for some ENC families

(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team and Deric Rush
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - As many families in eastern North Carolina gathered in-person this year for Thanksgiving, Jessica Wheeler in Holly Ridge reflected on the things to be thankful for this year, considering how many in-person opportunities were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“My dad came over last year I think we had a couple other people over but it was just nothing crazy,” Wheeler said.

In November 2020, there was an average of 3,600 cases in a week in North Carolina. On Nov. 25, 2020, there were 4,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state.

With the numbers only a fraction of that this year in the state and despite health experts warning of another increase in cases, families were able to celebrate more wins they once took for granted on one of the major holidays.

“Thanksgiving is one of the top ones just ‘cause everyone’s coming together and I celebrate more just all of us being together as a family whether it’s friends or blood,” Wheeler said.

Families have in-person Thanksgiving dinner despite Covid
Turkey Trot for Tots benefits ENC families fighting childhood cancer
