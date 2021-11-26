Shoppers encouraged to support local on Small Business Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After snagging deals at big box stores on Black Friday, don’t forget to shop local!

Saturday is Small Business Saturday, which celebrates businesses that help local economies and communities thrive.

The Emerald Express Trolley in Greenville will run from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. throughout the uptown district to encourage shoppers to support local. They’ll also be hosting a gift card blitz for riders to spend at stores in uptown.

