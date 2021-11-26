Saving Graces: Latte

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pretty kitty with a story that lives up to her name is looking for her forever home.

Latte was was found outside of a Starbucks, so volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines quickly named her after the drink. She weighed just 10 ounces at the time she was rescued, but has gained two pounds and will continue growing and getting healthier.

Volunteers say she is sweet and affectionate. She loves other kittens and would do great in a home with them.

If you’re interested in latte or any of the pets at Saving Graces, click here. They are meeting potential adopters by appointment only at PetSmart.

