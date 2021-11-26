Advertisement

Operation Blue Elf continues in Lenoir County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Lenoir County continue to collect toys for Operation Blue Elf.

The toy drive began earlier this month and runs through December 11th.

This year deputies are not taking cash this year, only toys. Operation Blue Elf collects toys for children in need who live in Lenoir County.

Toys can be dropped off any business day at the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office or at the Kinston Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce. Deputies will also be at the Kinston Walmart on December 4th and at the Piggly Wiggly in Jackson Heights on December 11th to accept toys.

