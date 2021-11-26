New U.S. attorney sworn in for Eastern District

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The eastern half of North Carolina has a new top federal law enforcement official.

Michael Easley, Jr. was officially sworn in Friday as the new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Easley was unanimously confirmed a week ago by the United States Senate.

The Eastern District includes 44 counties, from Raleigh to the coast.

The Southport native had been a partner in McGuireWoods LLP and his appointment by President Joe Biden was recommended by both Senator Richard Burr and Senator Thom Tillis.

Easley is the son of former Gov. Mike Easley, who served from 2001 to 2009.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.