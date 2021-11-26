Man charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle after deadly Pitt Co. crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Columbus County man has been charged with DWI in a deadly accident that killed a woman Wednesday night in Pitt County.

The crash happened on Mobleys Bridge Road just outside of Grimesland around 7:30 p.m.

Trooper C.D. Wilson said 31-year-old Kerri Silverthorn, of Plymouth, was heading north of the road when she slowed down for a vehicle in front of her.

Wilson said 51-year-old David Ravon, of Chadbourn, was in a pickup truck behind the woman and didn’t slow down.

His pickup truck struck the back of the woman’s car, according to the trooper. The car ran off the right side of the road, into a ditch and then struck a tree.

The pickup truck ran off the right side of the road as well, hit a mailbox, a ditch, overturned, and then hit the woman’s car a second time.

Silverthorn died at the scene, Wilson said, while Ravon was taken to Vidant Medical Center and eventually charged with felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Viewer photo)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.