Advertisement

Friends and family hold balloon release to remember Qwa’Jay Briscoe

By WITN Web Team and Justin Lundy
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - On Thanksgiving night, family and friends gathered in Kinston to celebrate the life of Qwa’jay Briscoe, 8, who passed away in a mobile home fire last Sunday.

Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire

His grandmother, Rose Rufus Hicks, says his mark on the community was felt far and wide.

“He touched so many lives and so many people in eight years,” Hicks said. “I hate that he’s gone, but while he was here he accomplished more than all of us.”

The third-grader was trapped inside a mobile home when it went up in flames on Nov. 21.

His older sister, 10-year-old Zsakiyah Sutton, says she attempted to save him but the flames were too intense.

“I really didn’t want to lose my brother, but I couldn’t see and I couldn’t breathe,” Zsakiyah said. “I feel like my brother was a little bit too young to die so I tried to get him but I couldn’t see and I couldn’t breathe.”

On the night of Thanksgiving, those who loved Qwa’jay released pledged to keep his legacy alive.

“He showed love, respect, he played with every single last one of your children,” Hicks said.

A car and truck show will also happen in memory of Qwa’jay at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds this Saturday at 2 p-m.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved a car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Mobley’s Bridge Road and...
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Pitt County
Kansas City Chiefs WR Cornell Powell returns home to distribute food for Thanksgiving.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver returns home to Greenville to distribute food for Thanksgiving
Nicholas Snear charged with murder in death of infant
Jacksonville father charged with murder in death of infant child
Luby Kilpatrick
Lenoir Co. man convicted for killing wife, brother-in-law getting paroled
Officers found a mayo jar and Gatorade bottles filled with prison contraband.
DPS: Inmates “holiday horn of plenty came up empty”

Latest News

NCEL 11-25-21
Remembering Qwa'jay Sutton
Friends and family hold balloon release to remember Qwa’Jay Briscoe
ECU avoiding the hype for Cincinnati game, set to celebrate seniors who steered the ship back...
ECU avoiding the hype for Cincinnati game, set to celebrate seniors who steered the ship back to Pirate football
Thanksgiving 2021 different for some ENC families