Durham mall evacuated after reports of shooting

The Streets of Southpoint was crowded with Black Friday shoppers when at least one person was...
The Streets of Southpoint was crowded with Black Friday shoppers when at least one person was shot.(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - A popular shopping mall in Durham has been closed after reports of a shooting this afternoon.

The Streets of Southpoint was crowded with Black Friday shoppers when WRAL reports at least one person was shot.

Video from outside the mall showed emergency crews helping a woman who appeared to be injured. A short time later shoppers were being escorted outside the shopping center.

It has since been announced that the mall has been closed until further notice.

