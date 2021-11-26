Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Winds pick up speed after rain clears the coast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early morning rain showers will be a temporary guest this morning before we return to our sun filled skies in the afternoon. The drops will clear the coast between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. leaving us with increasing winds through the second half of the day. A light westerly morning breeze will shift to the northwest at 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Those of you headed to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, grab a jacket for the wind instead of the rain. Highs today will stay about ten degrees cooler than average, reaching the mid 50s around lunchtime.

The sunny weather will hold for Saturday and Sunday. A cool breeze will pick up on Saturday out of the northwest, keeping our temperatures in the low 50s for highs after a sub freezing start to the day. The chilly temperatures will bounce back towards the 60° mark by Sunday afternoon.

Friday

Chance for light rain around sunrise then becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Rain chance 60% before 8am dropping to 0% by 11am. High of 55. Wind: NW-15.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and cool. High 52. NW 10-15

Sunday

Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High 60. WSW 5-10

