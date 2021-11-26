Advertisement

Basketballs stuffed with contraband found at Pasquotank Correctional Institution

The prison was the site of a 2017 escape attempt in which four prison employees were murdered.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More contraband has been found tossed over state prison fences here in Eastern Carolina.

The state Department of Public Safety said recently officers at Pasquotank Correctional Institution found five black basketballs tossed over their fence.

Stuffed inside were marijuana, 26 cell phones which included a smartwatch, charges, 27 bags of tobacco, and two screwdrivers.

The discovery is being investigated by both prison officials and local law enforcement.

The prison was the site of a 2017 escape attempt in which four prison employees were murdered.

On Wednesday, state officials said officers at another state prison found contraband inside Gatorade bottles.

