Washington Fire Department shares Thanksgiving safety advice

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Many of us love the festivities of Thanksgiving, but celebrations can quickly turn into a catastrophe if proper cooking techniques aren’t followed.

Members of Washington, NC Fire Station Number One had a slow Thanksgiving eve for the most part.

But Lt. Josh Ingram says it could be a completely different story in a matter of hours.

“We get an average five to 10 calls a day during Thanksgiving,” Ingram said. “A time when people are doing a lot of cooking.”

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there’s an average of 2,300 house fires every Thanksgiving.

Many of them have ignited because of people attempting to deep fry their turkeys.

“When frying a turkey, you want to make sure it is fully thawed out and it doesn’t have any ice crystals or the turkey is wet in any way and dry it off,” Ingram said. “When ice crystals are mixed with oils and they cause a rapid explosion and can cause a large fire very quickly.”

Lt. Ingram says the safest place to fry a turkey is outdoors, but if you accidentally start a fire in your kitchen, there are preventative measures you can take.

“If you have a fire in your kitchen the worst thing to do is to throw water on it in any type of grease fire. We recommend you have a smoke detector in all of the rooms in your house and have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen.”

Lieutenant Ingram also recommends that if an individual does extinguish a fire, call 9-1-1 anyway so firefighters can determine for sure that your house is safe.

