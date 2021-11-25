Troopers investigating serious crash in Pitt County

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash in Pitt County that happened Wednesday night.

The head-on crash involved a car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Mobleys Bridge Road and Highway 33 in Grimesland.

Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage from the impact.

It’s not known how severe the injuries were and WITN is awaiting more information from the investigating trooper.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Viewer photo)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.