Troopers investigating serious crash in Pitt County
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash in Pitt County that happened Wednesday night.
The head-on crash involved a car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Mobleys Bridge Road and Highway 33 in Grimesland.
Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage from the impact.
It’s not known how severe the injuries were and WITN is awaiting more information from the investigating trooper.
