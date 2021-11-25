Advertisement

Troopers investigating serious crash in Pitt County

The head-on crash involved a car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Mobley’s Bridge Road...
(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash in Pitt County that happened Wednesday night.

The head-on crash involved a car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Mobleys Bridge Road and Highway 33 in Grimesland.

Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage from the impact.

It’s not known how severe the injuries were and WITN is awaiting more information from the investigating trooper.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.(Viewer photo)

