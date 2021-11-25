Thanksgiving meals offered across Eastern Carolina

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, there are some events happening across the east.

A free Thanksgiving meal will be served at Captain Cooks in Washington from 1-3 p.m. until they run out of food. There will be turkey, ham, all of the fixings, pies and more. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Captain Cooks is located at 1 Harding Square in Washington.

In Richlands, Kingdom Culture Church is hosting a free meal from 2-4 p.m. Volunteers will be serving all of the Thanksgiving staples while supplies last. The church will also be delivering about 125 meals.

The meals will be served at the Overflow Cafe within the church at 111 Kinston Hwy. in Richlands.

