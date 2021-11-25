RDU temporarily reopens parking lot amid holiday travel surge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport temporarily reopened an airport parking lot amid the holiday travel surge.

The airport says it reopened ParkRDU Economy 4 after its other lots filled Thanksgiving morning. All guests who did not reserve a space online ahead of time were able to park in Economy 4.

The Economy 4 lot if only open to drive-up customers at $7 per day. The other lots are open to guests who booked online in advance.

The airport is reminding guests to check the parking lot availability before coming to the airport. Travelers are also encouraged to arrive two hours before their flight to make sure there is time to find parking, check in, get through security and get to the gate.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.