New Bern police launch annual Holiday Task Force

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement officers are upping their patrols ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.

New Bern police is launching its annual Holiday Task Force Thursday.

The task force is comprised of patrol and traffic enforcement officers, detectives and undercover officers who will be monitoring areas to keep an eye out for vandals and thieves.

The police department offers the following tips to help you stay safe:

Plan your shopping routes wisely.

Purchase expensive or large items on your last stop to avoid driving around with them visible inside your car.

Secure valuables inside your car or trunk.

Always lock your vehicle.

Pay attention to your surroundings.

Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended.

Consider carrying less cash and making purchases with debit/credit cards instead.

Report any suspicious activity to the police.

The task force will run until New Year’s Day.

