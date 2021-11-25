Advertisement

New Bern police launch annual Holiday Task Force

NBPD Officer
NBPD Officer(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement officers are upping their patrols ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.

New Bern police is launching its annual Holiday Task Force Thursday.

The task force is comprised of patrol and traffic enforcement officers, detectives and undercover officers who will be monitoring areas to keep an eye out for vandals and thieves.

The police department offers the following tips to help you stay safe:

  • Plan your shopping routes wisely.
  • Purchase expensive or large items on your last stop to avoid driving around with them visible inside your car.
  • Secure valuables inside your car or trunk.
  • Always lock your vehicle.
  • Pay attention to your surroundings.
  • Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended.
  • Consider carrying less cash and making purchases with debit/credit cards instead.
  • Report any suspicious activity to the police.

The task force will run until New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will shut down U.S. 17 Business near Whichards...
Drivers going between Washington & Chocowinity facing lengthy detour
Dalton Henry is believed to be driving a county-owned van.
SHERIFF: Escapee who stole Duplin Co. van nabbed in Raleigh
Kinston police say an 18-year-old was shot in the leg outside of a home on Holman Street.
Teenager injured in Kinston drive-by shooting
Nicholas Snear charged with murder in death of infant
Jacksonville father charged with murder in death of infant child
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Latest News

Generic Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving meals offered across Eastern Carolina
Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Candlelight vigil held for eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
Powerball for 11-24-2021
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Dry Thanksgiving forecast followed by rain